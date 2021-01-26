Area basketball fans should have plenty of intriguing matchups to select from this week with the 100th edition of the Lyon County League Tournament on the schedule.
First round LCL matchups kicked off Monday evening and will continue tonight beginning at 4 p.m. in White Auditorium. Finals matchups have been set for Saturday, with girls tipping off at 6 p.m. and boys following at 7:30 p.m.
Each side of this year’s top-heavy bracket is headed by a pair of undefeated Olpe Eagles squads, with boys coming into the week at 7-0 and girls entering the tournament at an impressive 12-0 (having outscored this year’s opponents by a margin of 753-274, good for an average final of about 63-23). With Eagles squads likely to advance past their first round meetings against winless Marais des Cygnes Valley teams, competition should stiffen further down in the bracket.
Two-seeded Burlingame and three-seeded Lebo girls sides should have something to say as Olpe goes for its fourth straight tournament title, entering Monday with respective records of 9-1 and 7-3 on the year.
The Lady Bearcats’ only loss this season came at the hands of Olpe, with the Eagles claiming the Jan. 8 matchup by a score of 65-45. The Lady Wolves suffered a similar fate, falling in their Jan. 21 matchup with Olpe, 49-25. The only other blemishes on the record for Lebo this year include an early-season, three-point loss at Rural Vista and 1-point defeat to Burlingame at home on Jan. 19.
On the boys’ side of the bracket, the biggest challenge to Olpe may be the 8-2 Lebo squad coming off its first two defeats of the year. Having blasted through its early portion of the schedule, the Wolves faced setbacks last week on Tuesday and Thursday, falling to Burlingame in a 43-42 nailbiter and struggling to find much offense in a 41-28 loss against the Eagles in Olpe.
Projections get a bit tougher outside of the top two boys squads, with COVID-19 issues resulting in truncated starts to the season for several schools, including last year’s champions, the Madison Bulldogs.
Stay tuned to The Gazette this week for additional tournament coverage, recaps and stats, including full game stories from each championship matchup.
