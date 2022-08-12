A nominating commission is keeping things local, when it comes to replacing Lyon County’s longest-serving judge.
Interviews Thursday at the Lyon County Courthouse ended with the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission recommending three out of four applicants to fill the seat of retiring Merlin Wheeler.
Jeremy Dorsey is an Emporia School Board member and attorney. Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones lives in Chase County. Laura Miser is an assistant county attorney.
The candidate that at least one commission member considered an outsider was passed over. Anderson County Attorney Elizabeth Oliver received unusual open criticism when the commission met last week.
The three finalists now are in the hands of Gov. Laura Kelly. She has 60 days to choose someone for Kansas Senate confirmation.
State Supreme Court Justice Melissa Standridge, who chairs the commission, said last week that Kelly has the option of interviewing the finalists personally.
Wheeler plans to leave the bench Saturday, Sept. 3 to serve as a senior judge.
