Newman Regional Health is proud to announce that Jamie Foley, M.D. has joined our medical team and will be working full time in our Emergency Department located at 1201 W. 12th Ave., Emporia KS 66801.
Dr. Foley, valedictorian of his high school class, graduated Magna cum laude from Kent State University and attained his M.D. from Northeast Ohio Medical University on an accelerated track. He finished residency at Akron City Hospital in 2015 when he was called back to train future doctors.
He went on to become Associate Director of the Emergency Department of the hospital in which he was born 30 years prior. He is now excited to bring his talents to our community, stating “I believe I was meant to find this critical access hospital owned by the people of Lyon county.”
When asked what special services he brings to Newman Regional, he replied, “I specialize in The Golden Hour of Medicine, the time between life and death for critically ill and injured patients. I have dedicated my life to the emergent prevention of loss of life or limb. This means when you enter my Emergency Department, I have dedicated my life to you.”
