United Way of the Flint Hills announced a new mini-grants program designed to promote community engagement and civic action Thursday.
United for Racial Equity is intended to help strengthen racial equity within the Flint Hills area. According to a written release, the initiative encourages everyday citizens, grassroots organizations, community groups, or nonprofit organizations to increase awareness and strengthen racial equity through innovative projects that directly impact the community.
“We know that disparities exist within social justice sectors," said
United Way CEO Mickey Edwards. "There is an underrepresentation in leadership and lack of access to funding and support for people of color. The United Way believes that working for racial equity benefits the entire community, not just targeted populations. We are excited to support efforts that are led by or serve communities of color in their work towards strengthening racial equity.”
United Way’s Equity Grantmakers, an advisory committee of community members that includes BIPOC individuals, has been convened to review and evaluate applications. Equity Grantmaker Teresa Taylor-Williams, ESU Director of Diversity Student Programs, sees her community as “multifaceted and multicultural.”
“We definitely have work to do in areas of representation…but that’s actually the exciting part," she said. "I see those challenges as opportunities. I want to be part of making lasting change.”
“I hope we encourage those who have traditions and needs surrounding their cultures to take advantage of this grant," said Lynn Cunningham, another Equity Grantmaker and United Way board member. “We are all part of this fantastic human race and it is exciting to see us promoting grants for those who have not always been given the same opportunities and understanding based upon race and culture.”
Grantmakers will recommend grant awards to United Way’s board of directors, who will make final funding decisions.
Applicant projects should be small in scale, with grant requests in the range of $500 to $2,000. Applications for the mini-grants will be available starting July 15th through United Way’s website, uwfh.org/equity. The deadline for applications is September 1.
In order to be eligible, potential applicants must be based in Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Wabaunsee (zip codes 66423, 66431, or 66507 only), or Woodson counties and the project must benefit those who live in those areas. Projects must benefit communities of color and historically and/or systematically marginalized people.
United Way will prioritize projects that are led by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) community members, including but not limited to Hispanic and Latinx, but all are invited to apply. For more information, contact United Way of the Flint Hills at 620-342-7564.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.