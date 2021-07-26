Emporia State University Psychology Department Chair Jim Persinger led a variety of school professionals through his PREPaRE training to address crises in schools at Visser Hall on the ESU campus last Thursday and Friday.
The training was supported by a $23,610 grant from the Kansas Health Foundation to equip school-based crisis response and recovery teams to assist Kansas youth as they face inevitable crises.
“This is a crisis response and recovery training, and it’s part of a broader package of social-emotional learning opportunities, workshops and so on that will be carrying on for at least a year,” Persinger said. “This particular aspect is about helping school crisis team members understand their roles and how to fulfill their responsibilities in helping schools and students recover in the aftermath of serious crisis events.”
Persinger said that a common crisis event is the death of a student by suicide, stating that current data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that that 99 K-12 youth die by suicide each year in Kansas. There is a similar proportion of deaths by suicide among teachers and staff in schools. Other common crises are accidents and natural disasters such as tornadoes.
“Very interestingly, very few states, including Kansas, have crisis plans, let alone crisis teams,” Persinger said. “So, generally speaking, they don’t handle the crisis. So this is about helping people know there is a path to return to normalcy in the aftermath of a tragic event that helps people heal.”
According to Persinger, when crisis events are handled appropriately by well-prepared school teams, it lowers the rates of post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic depression and suicidality after a tragedy.
Best practices, Persinger said, involve having a team of professionals with varied skills and roles coming together to support students. He teaches staff how to triage those most likely to be psychologically impacted by the crisis and how to directly address the need that person is experiencing through targeted interventions.
“It might be as simple as a series of classroom meetings to share the facts and how to get help up through … a higher level where we know something serious has happened and we’re debriefing with the students,” he said. “‘Here is the way this might make you feel, here are some steps you can take to take care of yourself and here’s how to watch out for your friends.’”
A variety of Kansas-based school staff attended Persinger’s training, which he said was a somewhat new experience as well as an exciting one.
“This is the optimal group and I don’t always get the optimal group,” he said. “The typical folks who show up is, all of the counselors show up. If that’s who shows up, you’re doing it wrong, because it’s a multidisciplinary team. Here’s who showed up this time: the school resource officer, the school nurse, the school psychologist, the principal and teachers. Teams showed up who will actually be able to do this the right way.”
Persinger said he plans to do more of these types of trainings throughout the state to help school staff be legitimately prepared to handle the crises in their schools and believes that this type of education should be a priority.
“We really put a lot of resources towards things that actually affect very few children or have almost no likelihood of affecting them,” he said. “But the kinds of things we’re learning about in here affect almost — not almost, every — Kansas school district, no matter how small.”
As an example, Persinger brought up the yearly state-required training in how to clean up vomit, which involves training on how to use equipment that many schools don’t even have.
“[School districts] will have deaths each year in accidents and suicides from parents and children, and we don’t generally receive the kind of training we need to handle those very well, but we do a lot of other trainings in schools that don’t bear much fruit,” he said.
Persinger said that while graduation rates are usually used to assess how well schools are serving their students, improved social-emotional support should be recognized as the true underpinning of academic success.
“We’re finally coming to the realization if you really want to improve all of those things, focus on social-emotional learning because so many children are struggling day-to-day with so many other variables that affect their readiness to learn,” he said.
