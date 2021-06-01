Memorial Graveside Services for Raymond Harlan Verlin will be held at the Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo, KS on June 5, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Harlan died Jan 2, 2021 due to the Covid virus in Lebanon, MO. Cremation has taken place.
Harlan grew up and lived most of his life in Lebo, KS. He also lived in Emporia and Americus, KS. He retired from Didde’s and he and his wife, Georgene, moved in 2001 to Marshfield, MO.
The family is looking forward to seeing family and friends and encourage all to share their memories.
