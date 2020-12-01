Teresa June Main of Emporia died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at University of Kansas St. Francis Hospital in Topeka. She was 63.
Teresa was born on June 1, 1957 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Everett W. and Delores M. Rangel Main.
Surviving family members include: daughter, Michelle (Scott) Miles of Kansas City, Missouri; granddaughters, Emily and Madalyn Miles both of Kansas City, Missouri; brothers, Edward (Lisa) Main, Kenny (Wanda) Main, and Jeff (Tammy) Main all of Emporia, and Doug (Stephanie) Main of Wichita; sisters, Rebecca Herrera of Emporia, and Kathy (Joey) Silva both of Emporia.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Teresa was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, Emporia.
Cremation is planned with a private Mass of Christian burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia with burial following at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions to John and Francis Ice Soup Kitchen & Food Pantry can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
