The Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced Friday that Jim Kessler will be recognized with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce.
Kessler grew up in Gardner, and graduated from Kansas State Teachers College (ESU) in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration. He used his degree handling business in the office of Modern Air Conditioning, Inc. Soon, he started purchasing stock in the company and eventually became a co-owner. He retired as president and owner of Modern Air in 2017.
Jim and wife, Kathy, have been married for 50 years and have four children: Traci A. Kessler Gant, Abbey K. Kessler, Bret M. Kessler, and Clint R. Kessler. They also have six grandchildren.
Kessler has made his life about public service. He has served as chair of the Emporia Area Chamber and Visit Emporia in 1997, as well as chair for the Regional Development Association and Emporia Enterprises. He served two four-year terms on the Emporia City Commission and served several terms as mayor.
Kessler has also worked with other community groups and organizations such as Emporia State University Foundation; Habitat for Humanity, Knights of Columbus; Big Brother Big Sisters: United Way of the Flint Hills and many others.
Kessler has also been recognized with the Emporia State University Citation Award, Hornet Legend Award, and the Hometown Hero Award.
The formal announcement of the Lifetime Achievement Award will be at the Emporia Area Chamber’s 125th Annual Meeting on Friday, Jan. 20. The same evening awards will be given to the Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year and Community Impact of the Year.
Reservations to attend can be made by calling the Chamber at 620-342-1600. Reservations are $75 per person.
