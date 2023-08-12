Fundraising efforts are underway for a family of former Emporians, who are some of the victims of the recent Lahaina wildfires devastating parts of Maui, Hawaii.
Edgar Rodriguez, along with his parents Veronica and Benny Rodriguez, his sister Jackie and her young child, were forced to evacuate from their home. Their home, as well as Edgar’s vehicle and place of employment, are a total loss. The family moved to Lahaina in 2019.
According to a GoFundMe established by one of Edgar’s friends, the family is in need of donations in order to make ends meet.
“It’s going to take time for government aid to assist their financial situation,” Matt Strobel said in the fundraising post. “Edgar & his family will need money in the interim to make ends meet, pay bills, find temporary shelter, and replace critical belongings.”
Locally, Union Street Social has organized a fundraiser for the family as well.
This weekend, the restaurant will offer “overpriced Tiki drink specials,” with all proceeds directly benefiting the Rodriguez family.
“Our hearts go out to all those affected by the devastating wildfires in Lahaina,” Union Street Social said in a post to social media. “Our friend, fellow service industry brother, and former Emporian, Edgar Rodriguez lost everything in the fire.”
Those wishing to donate directly to the family can do so online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/lahaina-wildfire-disaster-relief.
