“The Mirror and the Light,” by Hilary Mantel, Henry Holt and Company, 2020, $30
No doubt about it: We are living in interesting times. That may be a blessing or it may be a curse, but either way, 2020 has already proved to be a year that will go down in the history books, a year marked by fear, confusion and political unrest.
Hilary Mantel has captured a similar historical period in “The Mirror and the Light,” the long-awaited finale of her trilogy about Thomas Cromwell, the powerful fixer of Henry VIII’s Tudor court. Following “Wolf Hall” and “Bring Up the Bodies,” this mesmerizing novel takes readers through turbulent days marked by plots, uncertainties and deaths.
The end won’t come as a surprise. Anyone can Google the names of the principal characters. Wikipedia will give a quick biography of Cromwell and most of the names that populate the pages of this hefty but readable novel. What Mantel has given us is insight into them as living people, with their own histories and concerns.
And she has given us a Thomas Cromwell who isn’t the villain of “A Man for All Seasons,” a Thomas More who isn’t always heroic, a Henry who is sometimes a friend, sometimes an unpredictable ruler who kills close to home.
“The Mirror and the Light” begins where “Bring Up the Bodies” ended — with the beheading of Anne Boleyn, Henry’s queen. Cromwell is the moving force behind her execution, as well as the execution of five courtiers, including Anne’s brother, George, accused of sexual involvement with the Queen. Cromwell’s concern is avenging their slurs against the memory of his mentor, Cardinal Thomas Wolsey, the most powerful churchman in England. George and the Cardinal haunt Cromwell’s thoughts, as do More and so many others whose downfalls he has had a hand in bringing about.
Cromwell climbs the political ladder until he can be described as “the government and the church as well,” success that hinges on his ability to keep the mercurial Henry happy. That’s not an easy task, given the King’s mood swings, his tendency to hold grudges and act impulsively, his susceptibility to believe court gossip and see an enemy behind every friendly smile. He wishes to be known as “Henry, the Mirror of Justice,” but he falls far short of earning the title. He is dazzled by his own light that leaves him blinded to the forces that gather to manipulate him.
Mantel takes readers through the last four years of Cromwell’s life, which began as the son of a brutal blacksmith and ended with a dizzying fall from grace and power to the steps of a scaffold. She reminds us of words Cromwell spoke at Anne Boleyn’s execution: “If you cannot speak truth at a beheading, when can you speak it?”
Reading or re-reading the first two books of Mantel’s trilogy isn’t necessary to the enjoyment of “The Mirror and the Light,” but reading all three provides an enthralling escape from these interesting times of political and pandemic news, a reminder that the world has seen such times before — and most certainly well see them again.
