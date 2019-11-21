James (Jim) F. Wilson passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home in Emporia. He was 68.
Jim was born in Eureka on August 6, 1951, the son of Waldo Jack and Ila June Wilson.
Surviving members include; daughter, Angela Wilson (Lenny Spellman) of Emporia; sister, Tanya Wilson of Topeka; brother, Stanley Wilson (Claudia) of Topeka; brother, Steven Wilson (Kathleen) of Wellsville; three grandchildren, Blake, Hayley and Sydney Spellman; five nephews, Dave Wilson, Casey Wilson, D.J. Wilson, Matthew Wickstrum and Jonathan Wickstrum; and two nieces, Stephanie Wilson and Andrea Wickstrum. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ila, and one niece, Jennifer Wilson.
Jim graduated Emporia High School in 1969, and went on to work at Modine Manufacturing. He then received his Journeyman’s electrical license and worked as an electrician for several years in Kansas City, as well as traveling to numerous states working at nuclear power plants during outages.
In his “younger” years, Jim loved spending time at the lake slalom skiing on his Connelly. His “spray” was incredible. When he took the captain seat of his boat, he was always willing to give rides to any kid (or adult) that wanted to ride the “sled”, tube or learn how to ski.
If you knew Jim, then you knew his love of cooking. He spent many years competing in cooking competitions and won several trophies. If you were lucky, he may have given you some of his chili, one of his many kinds of soups, ham and beans, ribs or deer jerky.
Jim has always been known for his love of hunting. However, he may have secretly acquired a fear of squirrels after one attacked him in his stand and chewed up his stocking hat (while still on his head).
Jim also had a huge love for fishing, working in the garden and helping out friends whenever he could.
Those that knew, and loved him, will miss him dearly.
Jim’s family requests that you come and celebrate his life at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia and the family will greet friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Memorial Lawn Cemetery.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Gary Fuller Memorial in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.