For the second trimester of this school year, our Honors Junior English class at Emporia High School has been looking into the world of refugees and refugee crises. The committee we wound up forming for our final project, the Marketing and Publicity Committee, has taken this a step further by investigating the impact that refugees have had here in Emporia — namely, the influx of Somali refugees during the 2000s.
Inspired by the book "How Dare the Sun Rise" by Sandra Uwiringiyama, we researched refugee groups from Syria, Myanmar, the Congo, and many more. Then, we embarked on our final project to spread awareness about the growing refugee crisis throughout our community — designing posters, posting on social media, making brochures, and writing this article. Take the time and learn about the Emporia Somali refugees, other large refugee groups and ways that you can help.
We have had refugees come to Emporia, such as Somali immigrants in 2006 and 2007. About 400 of these immigrants worked at Tyson. Both Emporia and Somali workers have helped each other learn about other cultures. Because a large number of the people coming to Emporia were muslim, there were prayer breaks implemented in Tyson’s schedule, and Emporia opened up an Islamic center.
They wanted to fit into American culture, and learn more about our society. With the hope of working with these Somali refugees and creating a faith-friendly environment, that population may grow in Emporia. By knowing each other’s expectations, we are able to live a life that is welcoming and enjoyable for both them and for us.
As high school students it can be difficult to learn about all of the thousands of issues there are in the world, and starting to do your own research can be daunting. By creating this article we are hoping to make starting your own journey into helping these communities easier. We are hoping to provide help and opportunities to these groups, and to provide information to those who are seeking to help them.
Our committee member Jon Laudie noted that the American media is so inundated with news about “who’s dating who, who’s rich, who’s attractive (and the list goes on and on)” that the truly urgent matters go unnoticed and unreported. It’s not fair to the millions and millions of refugees lacking food, water, money, medicine, and other necessary commodities.
With researching and writing about these crises also came a sinking feeling of hopelessness– a realization of our own weakness as we watch tragedies occur around us with seemingly nothing we can do about it. This project granted us the opportunity to not only educate ourselves on these situations, but also to spread the information and awareness to our community.
Food, clothing, a home with running water and electricity — these are just a few of the many necessities that most people take for granted each and every day. But for several millions of people around the world, these are commodities that can be extremely difficult to come by. In many refugee camps, tents are made of tarps, diseases are common while healthcare is scarce, education is limited and the only food and water available is what is provided by the agency providing the camp.
Afghanistan
For more than 40 years, Afghanistan has been the third largest source of refugees in the world.
These migrants, many of them women and children, have fled the country due to the constant conflicts that have been raging since the Soviet invasion in 1979. The widespread war and violence has caused many to seek safety abroad.
Facing uncomfortable, unsanitary living conditions and frequent discrimination, the plight of these brave refugees is common in headlines around the world.
But with the recent American withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, these conditions are preferable to the alternative: Taliban occupation. The Taliban, a militant extremist organization, are an unpopular government among the Afghan people.
With strict regulations, brutal criminal justice, and major infringements on personal freedoms, Taliban rule makes the harsh conditions faced by refugees worthwhile for those who are fortunate enough to leave the country.
Somalia
Somalia, located in Eastern Africa, is in a severe refugee crisis due to an ongoing civil war that started in 1991 following the overthrow of their dictator Said Barre, and one that continues to further political instability. Additionally, environmental disasters such as droughts, flooding, and cyclones have destroyed much of the agriculture in Somalia, which in effect has also disrupted their economy.
The majority of this country's population are youths. This has created a rise in unemployment, lack of healthcare, increased poverty, and improper education have created increases in levels of danger in their environments.
With such violence and the absence of humanitarian support in Somalia, approximately 2.6 individuals have resorted to becoming refugees. Approximately 750,000 of those refugees are seeking protection in neighboring countries. Many refugees are settling in Kenya, Djibouti, Libya, and Eritrea, though many of these settlements are informal sites on privately owned urban lands.
A majority of refugees had left Somalia in 2013, but numbers continued to increase into 2015, with numbers increasing by an estimated 8 times.
Syria
The Syrian refugee crisis started when a civil war broke out 11 years ago, initiated by a peaceful student-led protest against the government.
Since the war began, there have been over 600,000 deaths, 25,000 of which were children.
13.5 million total citizens have been displaced, forced to find new housing. 6.8 million of which have been forced to leave the country, hoping to escape from the brutality persisting in Syria.
In the midst of this chaos, many public services such as schooling, hospitals, transportation, water and sanitation facilities, restaurants, and more have been rendered useless due to damage sustained.
With all the destruction still happening today, millions have lost their jobs following the crumbling economy. Over 80% of the country's population is currently surviving off of $1.90 a day.
South Sudan
Located in Northeastern Africa, South Sudan has become the largest refugee crisis in this area. 2.3 million refugees have been brutalized since the start of this conflict in December of 2013.
Thousands of lives have been taken from the political conflicts, hunger and plaguing within the country. Moreover, nearly 4 million people have also been driven from their homes due to these conflicts.
Most refugees fleeing are women and children, and survivors of violent attacks and sexual assults. Now, more than 40 percent of all refugees from South Sudan are hosted and living in Uganda.
Movements have intensified and become more concentrated because of the civil war, violence between various populations along ethnic and political lines, droughts and subsequent famines in the 1980s, and humanitarian emergencies.
Myanmar
Decades of discrimination, terrorism, persecution, and more have forced a total of 108,407 refugees in Myanmar to flee political upheaval, civil strife, and economic stagnation. They now reside in refugee camps along the Thai-Myanmar border as of April 2015. In addition to refugees, the IDMC estimates that there were up to 662,400 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Myanmar during March 2015.
The Rohingya Muslims are Myanmar’s largest group of stateless people and number 1.45 million since 2014. Furthermore, Mae La is the largest refugee camp in Thailand. Established in 1984, the camp houses 50,000 refugees.
The Myanmar government does not recognize the Rohingya as a “national race” and has stripped them of their citizenship; Moreover, Rohingya must show that their family has lived in Myanmar for at least 60 years to qualify for a lesser naturalized citizenship and the classification of Bengali, or they are put in detention camps and face deportation.
In August 2017, armed attacks, mass scale uproar, and serious human rights violations forced thousands of Rohingya to flee their homes in Myanmar’s Rakhine State. Through perilous journeys, nearly 890,000 found safety in the Cox Bazar’s region of Bangladesh which is now home to the world’s largest refugee camp.
Aid Groups
Supporting the refugee cause can be done financially, or by informing ourselves and others. Spending time to research these groups leads to a greater awareness of the world’s refugee crisis.
The United Nations website for information on the refugee crisis is a great place to start, with current news, and articles on refugee groups all over the world.
There are many trustworthy aid groups and organizations that are currently doing work in places of crisis.
For example, organizations like CARE and UNICEF fight for social justice, and aim to protect the rights of women and children in places of strife. Doctors Without Borders is a group of medical workers that provide healthcare to people who do not have access to it.
If you are interested in helping refugees through the Emporia community, one opportunity is through Operation Christmas Child. This is an event where you can pack shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items, toys, etc., and the shoeboxes are sent to children all over the world who were affected by some form of disaster- many of these children being refugees. The shoeboxes are collected every year for a week in November, and they can be dropped off at the First Church of the Nazarene. The organization that runs Operation Christmas, called Samaritan’s Purse, regularly helps provide relief for refugees around the world.
By donating to organizations like this, you are helping to aid real people in crisis.
