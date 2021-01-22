Students returning to Flint Hills Technical College this spring are making use of newly remodeled labs and common spaces.
The renovations were completed as part of the $2 million Inspiring Wranglers Campaign, which kicked off in 2018. The campaign concluded in 2020. Its goal was to provide students with "enhanced educational facilities, helping students achieve success."
“We are excited to have our students utilizing the newly renovated spaces within Phase 1 of the project,” said Mike Crouch, FHTC Vice President of Advancement, in a written statement. “The renovation would not be possible without the support of our many donors and we are extremely appreciative of their generosity to ensure that FHTC students have top of the line learning environments.”
According to a written release, the first phase of the project began in August 2020, and includes a state-of-the-art chemistry lab and upgraded student commons area with student study spaces and a dedicated luncheon area.
The Hospitality/Culinary Arts area renovations involve two kitchen labs — a senior teaching kitchen and a demonstration kitchen. Both labs were reconfigured with an optimized layout and outfitted with new equipment and technology.
Construction on Phase 2 has begun and is slated to be completed by late spring 2021.
The FHTC Foundation is spearheading more improvements and renovations to the Dental Assisting clinic lab, Welding Technology’s building expansion and Dental Hygiene’s on-campus clinic
For more information about Flint Hills Technical College and the Flint Hills Technical College Foundation, visit fhtc.edu.
