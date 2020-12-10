Hazel Marguerite Klotz (Castle) left this world December 7, 2020, after a life of 100 years 9 months, lived on her terms and with no regrets. She was born March 7, 1920, near Burlington, KS, to Albert W. and Bessie E. Castle. Married to Herschel Klotz May 27, 1939 at Yates Center KS. Moved to Toledo area, Chase County, KS. Herschel passed in 1974. Hazel lived alone on the family farm caring for her lovely yard and flowers until shortly before her 100th Birthday.
A true inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing her.
She is dearly missed by those she leaves behind but we take solace in knowing that Hazel is again racing across the prairie on her beloved horse Rocket, reuniting with loved ones gone before her. Her husband Herschel waits for her ‘Just Beyond the Moon’, as do six brothers and sisters, her parents and many friends and loved ones acquired in a lifetime in Chase County.
Hazel leaves behind a sister, Ethel (Tom) Cellars of Iola, KS; daughter, Carol (Richard) Eicher of Duluth, MN; son, Steven (Ellen) Klotz of Emporia in addition to three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Due to Covid, only a family graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, with possibly a memorial service announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, Hazel asked that donations be made to the Kansas Wildlife Trust, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
