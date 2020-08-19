The Emporia State Bulletin has been recognized with two first-place awards in the annual journalism competition sponsored by the Kansas Press Association. The campus newspaper won a total of four awards in the “Awards of Excellence” contest, including firsts in editorial writing and general news photography.
The awards are to be given during the press association’s annual convention, which will be held virtually this month after being postponed from the spring because of the pandemic. The Bulletin competed against other newspapers in the state in “Division II Non-daily,” for publications with a print circulation of between 1,501 and 2,800.
Margaret Mellott, the current editor-in-chief of the Bulletin, was a staffer when she made the November 2018 photo that won the category. The photo, titled “In a Meeting Filled with Tears, Anger,” shows a tearful embrace between Associated Student Government senators Abigail Weiser and Ariana Williams. The moment came after the Diversity and Inclusion Committee said it would not pursue impeachment charges against the ASG vice-president for referring to “illegal aliens” in a Social Media post.
“I remember looking around the room after the meeting,” Mellott said, recalling the mood. “Some people were leaving, but quite a few stayed behind. They were just trying to comfort each other, either through hugging or laughter. When I saw the two senators holding each other, I saw the emotional toll of leading a meeting like that. (This kind of photojournalism) is hard, but I enjoy capturing moments like that. Emotion is important.”
Mellott is a senior Communications major. She is minoring in Journalism.
The first-place editorial, “Public officials are not above questions from the press,” was written in October 2019 by Mellott. The piece was a reaction to an incident during a visit to Wichita State University by Attorney General William Barr. The event, hosted by Sen. Jerry Moran, was a roundtable on law enforcement. Even though it was announced that Barr would not be answering questions, Associated Press reporter John Hanna asked Barr if he had spoken to President Donald Trump about Ukraine. Barr ignored the question as Hanna was ushered out of the meeting by security.
“Members of the press should not be escorted out for simply asking a question,” the editorial said, “especially one the Attorney General should’ve been expecting. Barr should have made an effort to answer to least one of the underlying questions reporters are dying to know with the recent Trump impeachment inquiry.”
Mellott said it’s important for the press to seek, and sometimes demand, answers.
“Begin part of the government means answering the public’s questions,” she said. “If our top officials cannot meet that requirement, then local officials will think they can do the same thing.”
In addition to the first-place awards, the Bulletin also won second place for Best Newspaper Website and third place for sports feature. The feature, “Tucek: Heart surgery survivor” was written in September 2019 by staff writer Katie Donnelly. The subject of the story, Justin Tucek, was a student assistant in the basketball program.
Donnelly, a senior Political Science major and Journalism minor, is currently the Bulletin’s managing editor.
“I’m especially proud of these award-winning student journalists,” said Max McCoy, a professor of journalism at ESU and adviser to the newspaper. “This is exactly the kind of work that deserves recognition: calling the powerful to account, capturing a moving and candid moment on campus, documenting the dreams of a student struggling with illness. These staffers are the future of journalism.”
The Bulletin is the official campus newspaper of Emporia State and has been in publication since 1901. Content is produced entirely by students, and is funded through student fees and advertising. No tuition money is used. Its website is www.esubulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.