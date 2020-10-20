O.C. “Buck” Burnell, 85, of Chandler, Arizona, died Wednesday, October 7, in Chandler. He was born November 10, 1934, in Emporia, Kansas, one of seven children born to M.O. “Pat” and Beulah Burnell. He married his high school sweetheart, Sylvia Houser, and their love story lasted 60 years.
Buck graduated from Emporia High School and served in the Armed Forces. He attended college, earned his Masters Degree in Education and taught for many years, as well as serving as an administrator. He and Sylvia moved to Arizona in 1979 and entered into the real estate industry.
Buck was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. He is survived by his two sons, Robert (Susan) Burnell of Houston, Texas, and Bradley (Adrianne) Burnell of Chandler, Arizona; two grandsons, Ryan (Emily) Burnell and Taylor Burnell; two granddaughters, Cassaundra Burnell and Alexandra Burnell; a sister, Carol (Carl) Renfro, and his beloved dog, Bentley.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia; his parents; two brothers, Robert L. Burnell and Charles Burnell; and three sisters, Chlorita Hall Smith, June Harger, and Peggy Bailey.
A graveside memorial will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.