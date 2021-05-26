The Emporia City Commission held yet another discussion about water tap fees during a joint action/study session Wednesday morning.
A previous motion to raise water tap fees for a 5/8-inch meter from $126.50 to $1,100 and the fee for a 1-inch meter from $135 to $1,150 failed 2-2 on May 5 after Mayor Rob Gilligan and Commissioner Susan Brinkman voted against the measure.
The increased dollar amount would have adjusted the price so that the city broke even on water taps rather than subsidizing them at a loss.
On Wednesday, Commissioner Jon Geitz suggested that the city raise water tap fees, but not as substantially as had been proposed in the May 5 motion. His suggestion was that the commission aim for 50% of the actual cost of the water taps as a compromise. This would raise the price of a 5/8-inch meter to $550 and a one-inch meter to $575.
Gilligan proposed that the price be raised to $300, but the general consensus from the rest of the commission was in favor of Geitz’s suggestion.
The commission will vote on water tap fee increases during next week’s action session.
The commission heard from Daphne Mertens of Healthier Lyon County about a grant opportunity from the National Fitness Campaign, the Kansas Parks and Recreation Association and Blue Cross Blue Shield to potentially bring an outdoor fitness park to the city.
The proposed fitness park is called a Fitness Court, which was created by the National Fitness Campaign and is, in essence, a large outdoor gym that is free to use and that also has an app with a library of video workout classes. It is designed to provide a full-body workout for adults of all ages and abilities.
The total cost of the project would be $155,000. The $50,000 grant would knock the cost down to $105,000, and another $50,000 grant the city has received from Blue Cross Blue Shield could also be directed toward the Fitness Court.
Mertens asked for guidance from the commission about whether the city was interested in moving forward, as the National Fitness Campaign would move on to another city if Emporia was not committed to taking next steps with the Fitness Court.
Commissioners expressed that they thought it was a good idea but wanted more investigation to be done as far as placement, funding and potential community partners.
The commission reviewed the proposed changes to the city’s ordinance in regard to bicycles, electric scooters, skateboards and roller skates based upon the discussion held in last week’s study session.
The current ordinance does not allow bicycles, skateboards or roller skates to be used on sidewalks in the downtown district. The proposed changes would allow them -- along with electric scooters -- to be ridden on all city sidewalks.
However, there would be a provision that anyone operating them in a reckless manner could be fined up to $100, receive 40 hours of community service and have their vehicle impounded.
The impetus for the change was to allow the new electric scooters being brought in by Bird Rides Inc. to be ridden on Commercial Street sidewalks, as, by state law, they are not allowed to be ridden on state highways.
The commission will vote on the proposed changes next week.
City engineer Jim Ubert and BG Consultants project manager Bruce Boettcher provided the commission with an update on the proposed Becker Addition stormwater improvements.
They explained that the 29 property owners affected by the proposed changes had been polled, with 17 providing feedback. Two respondents were not interested in the required removal of trees to make the changes and were not interested in the project. One said they were not very interested in the removal of the trees but would ultimately agree with the majority decision.
The other 14 respondents were in favor of the proposed action.
Gilligan and Geitz expressed that this issue had been in front of the commission for years now and it needed a resolution. They asked that BG Consultants return a proposal for design, engineering services and timeline to the commission to be voted on once and for all.
The commission also:
Authorized Emporia Enterprises to sell the Dynamic Distribution building at 3601 West Sixth Avenue for $575,000. Due to a Non-Disclosure Agreement, the buyer cannot be revealed until after the deal is “perfected,” according to Kent Heerman, Emporia Rural Development Association president. The closing date is expected to be June 14.
Granted a request for $10,000 of financial support for the Halfwhere to Everywhere Music Festival.
Heard an update in regard to the city’s responsibility in regard to its interlocal agreement with Lyon County for the urban growth area.
(2) comments
I guess the commissioners think that money grows on trees. Liberal tax and spend.
Don't make anyone pay for anything. Spend money like a bunch of drunks. But "hey" it doesn't come out of their pockets.
Also make sure it's retroactive from the date the city was founded going forward, too! There is around 10,000 homes that have been built in Emporia, Kansas and every single one up to this point so far has not paid the full water tap fee. It's only fair that new homes get the same benefits as every single other one. Just add it on to everyones property tax to defeat socialsm and really own the libs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.