Francisca Zuniga DeSalazar of Emporia died July 24, 2020 at the University of Kansas Hospital. She was 63.
Mass of Christian burial will take place Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Catherines Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
