Cesaria Gonzalez Ybarra

Cesaria Gonzalez Ybarra died on

Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Flint

Hills Care and Rehab. She was 82.

Cesaria was born on November 3,

1939 in Doctor Arroyo, Nuevo Leon,

Mexico the daughter of Ventura

and Elisa Coronado Gonzalez. She

married Benito Ybarra in February

of 1972 in Johnson, Kansas, and

had five children. He died in March

2014 in Johnson.

Surviving family members include: sons, Benito

Ybarra, Jr. of Johnson, Kansas, and a daughter, Jessie

Ybarra of Pratt, Kansas, Ramon Ybarra of Johnson,

Kansas with 2 sons, daughter, and granddaughter,

and Antonio (Shellie) Ybarra of Emporia, with a son;

daughters, Marina Gonzalez of Mexico, and 3 daughters

and Margarita (V. Eric) Boldridge of Emporia, Kansas

and a son; brother, Natividad (Minerva) Gonzalez of

Houston, Texas and 2 boys and 4 girls.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Cesaria was a Catholic and homemaker. Dedicated

mother to 6 children. Loving Abuela to 9 grandchildren

and several great grandchildren. She made blankets in

her spare time and took care of plants outside during the

warm seasons.

Cremation is planned with a Memorial service at

10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Roberts-

Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Memorial

contributions to Shriners Children’s Hospital can be

sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O.

Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online

condolences at www.robertsblue.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.