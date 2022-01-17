Cesaria Gonzalez Ybarra died on
Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Flint
Hills Care and Rehab. She was 82.
Cesaria was born on November 3,
1939 in Doctor Arroyo, Nuevo Leon,
Mexico the daughter of Ventura
and Elisa Coronado Gonzalez. She
married Benito Ybarra in February
of 1972 in Johnson, Kansas, and
had five children. He died in March
2014 in Johnson.
Surviving family members include: sons, Benito
Ybarra, Jr. of Johnson, Kansas, and a daughter, Jessie
Ybarra of Pratt, Kansas, Ramon Ybarra of Johnson,
Kansas with 2 sons, daughter, and granddaughter,
and Antonio (Shellie) Ybarra of Emporia, with a son;
daughters, Marina Gonzalez of Mexico, and 3 daughters
and Margarita (V. Eric) Boldridge of Emporia, Kansas
and a son; brother, Natividad (Minerva) Gonzalez of
Houston, Texas and 2 boys and 4 girls.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Cesaria was a Catholic and homemaker. Dedicated
mother to 6 children. Loving Abuela to 9 grandchildren
and several great grandchildren. She made blankets in
her spare time and took care of plants outside during the
warm seasons.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial service at
10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Roberts-
Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Memorial
contributions to Shriners Children’s Hospital can be
sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O.
Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online
condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
