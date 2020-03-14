Emporia Public Schools released the following statement Saturday giving insight into recent meetings it has had involving its response to the coronavirus:
I wanted to provide you with an update from our Emergency Operations Plan meeting.
● On March 13, 2020, our EOP met with 40-plus members (including building administrators, teacher representative, school nurses, health office aides, building secretaries, and other support staff) from each of our buildings to continue planning and developing protocols for the upcoming school week.
● Our EOP team assembled at 9 a.m. Saturday morning to continue those discussions.
● We met with and continue to collaborate with Lyon County school superintendents, Lyon County Emergency Management, The Flint Hills Community Health Center and the Kansas State Department of Education to stay informed of the latest information relating to COVID-19.
• At the time of our briefing this morning, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lyon County.
● We are appreciative of the number of responses we received from yesterday’s communication and survey regarding those who traveled out of state and out of the country over spring break. Again, this is one of the preventative measures we are taking to monitor the health of our school community.
● In response to questions we have had regarding student attendance, please follow normal protocol regarding reporting your students absence from school to your building secretary.
• Medically fragile students and staff or those with compromised immune systems are encouraged to consult their primary care provider about whether attending school is advisable. In cases where doctors do not advise attendance, please have them submit the proper paperwork to the school office or your immediate supervisor. This will allow the absence to be marked excused.
● Please continue to take precautionary steps to protect yourself and others:
• Continue to observe the USD 253 policy that students and staff must be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication before returning to school.
• Clean your hands often;
• Cover coughs and sneezes;
• Additionally, up to date information is available at Center for Disease Control
We acknowledge that this is a challenging and uncertain time with new and evolving information coming to us on an hourly basis. As always, Emporia School’s focus is to ensure the safety of all students and staff and to minimize any impact on student learning in our schools.
If you have any questions regarding this or any other concern, please contact the Community Relations Office at 341-2200. Our intent is to make timely and informed decisions based on the most recent and accurate information available to us.
Again, thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate and respond to this challenge.
(1) comment
Simple. No tests = no confirmed cases.
