TAHLEQUAH, OKLA. -- Braden Gleason unloaded for three touchdown passes and the Emporia State defense put on a suffocating performance as the Hornets opened the season with a 38-7 road victory over Northeastern State Saturday night.
Gleason -- a redshirt sophomore who took over the primary quarterbacking duties for the final three games of 2019 -- tossed his first TD pass less than two and a half minutes into the game when he found a wide open Cole Schumacher, who outraced the RiverHawk defense on his way to a 65-yard score.
The Muldrow, Okla., native would add later touchdown passes of 30 and two yards, both to Jaylen Varner, en route to a career-high 322-yard passing performance in which he completed 28 of his 40 attempts.
Meanwhile, the Hornets’ much-vaunted defense frustrated Northeastern State all night long. They held the RiverHawks to 159 yards of offense after allowing just 52 yards through the first three quarters.
Northeastern State didn’t score until there was 7:05 left in the game and only managed nine first downs.
The Hornets added 143 yards on the ground, splitting those touches among a committee of ball carriers. Canaan Brooks led the way with 52 yards and a touchdown in his first game as a Hornet, while Calvin Boyce contributed 50 and Billy Ross, Jr. added 29.
Emporia State led 28-0 at halftime, scoring 14 in each of the first two quarters.
Deontei Braggs added the Hornets’ only second-half TD on a 62-yard reception from Jack Diamond, Emporia State’s junior college transfer QB.
Sam Dobbins hit a 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter after missing one of the same distance earlier.
This was the Hornets’ first game in 658 days after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancelation of the 2020 season. It was the RiverHawks’ 25th straight loss.
Emporia State will open at home next Saturday when it welcomes in Central Oklahoma at 7 p.m. The Bronchos knocked off Missouri Western 24-20 on Thursday.
