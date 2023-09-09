By Reviewed by Jesse Lobbs
“The Glow” by Jessie Gaynor, Random House, 2023, $27.00.
Public Relations Jane is doing her best. Her best is just not good enough and, believe her, she is well aware.
“PR Jane” may be a breezy wannabe girlboss, but Actual Jane can’t drum up much of any feeling other than dread. Actual Millenial Jane Dorner is devastated after a breakup, a relationship with the chance to be the one. Jane spends hours at home and the office, a public relations firm selling brands and products related to feminine empowerment and overall wellness, obsessing about her ex’s new girlfriend. When Jane’s do-the-minimum attitude puts her position in jeopardy, she claims that she is about to hook the next big thing: selling experiences.
Driven by astronomical medical debt, Jane knows she cannot lose her job. After a manic Instagram-scrolling frenzy, Jane discovers perfection. An Instagram account with cringy proverbs and way too much zucchini features a woman who positively glows. The subject’s skin is perfection, which alone is too seductive to pass up. Jane digs further and discovers FortPath, a weekend retreat hosted by Cass, the aforementioned glowing and New Age guru, and her husband Tom. After one weekend, Jane is confident that, with the right amount of public relations acumen, she can expand Cass’s message and, more importantly, pull herself out of debt and into a new world. Jane only needs to tap into her spiritual side to convince Tom and Cass that she is a true believer.
“The Glow” is an acerbically funny take on the wellness industry. If you find Gwyneth Platrow’s “goop” products humorous, then this is the novel for you. Jane’s voice and interiority are so delightful and well-developed. I think many millennials will relate to the exhaustion in her persona. I found myself relating to Jane more often than I would have preferred, but that made the comedy all the more delicious.
“The Glow” is Jessie Gaynor’s first novel and I had a hard time putting it down. After the zucchini-water hijinks and the savage scheming, the novel’s ending surprised me. I’m not sure whether its conclusion was successful, but I will be checking it out again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.