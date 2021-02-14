The Spartan boys dropped their third straight game 58-37 at Manhattan Friday night. It was their second loss to Manhattan in the last week.
Emporia drew first blood with a 3-pointer from senior Camden Kirmer on its opening possession of the game. In the ensuing minutes, the Spartans swapped scores with Manhattan before using a 7-2 run to close the first quarter with a 14-10 lead.
“I thought we did a good job responding in the first half, coming out and attacking there,” Spartan head coach Beau Welch said. “I thought we were really efficient offensively.”
But Manhattan regrouped and went on a 10-1 scoring spree in the opening four minutes of the second period to take a 20-15 lead with a 3-pointer from Cade Perkins, which was already Manhattan’s fifth triple of the night. The Spartans cut the lead down to one at 20-19 before going into the half down 23-19, having been outscored 13-5 in the second quarter.
Even after seeing his team’s four-point lead become a four-point deficit, Welch wasn’t panicked at the intermission.
“I liked where we were at halftime,” he said. “But at halftime, we talked about our third quarter. Third quarters have been our Achilles heel lately. … We have really struggled [in the] third quarter of not only staying up physically with who we’re playing but also when we try to raise our level of physicality. Mentally as well.”
But Emporia appeared as if it were poised to spring back in the second half, scoring four of the third quarter’s first five points to claw back at 24-23 less than a minute in. But that was as close as the Spartans would come for the rest of the game.
A dunk from Cameron Carr extended Manhattan’s lead to 30-25 and electrified the crowd, forcing an Emporia timeout at the 5:48 mark. The Spartans came up empty on two opportunities during their next possession, which led to a three from Carr at the other end. An exasperated Welch called another timeout 49 seconds after the previous one with his team suddenly down by eight just a little more than two minutes after it had closed the gap to one.
With 3:30 left in the third and Manhattan up 34-29, the Spartans changed up their defense tactic and moved into a full-court press. They forced a Manhattan turnover, but senior Charles Snyder was unable to capitalize. Manhattan’s Tate Brown buried a three in transition.
“I thought we needed to do [a full-court press] at that point,” Welch said. “I think we did create a couple turnovers but I don’t think we got any baskets off of it. We got to a point in the game where it really didn’t matter. We needed to show that we could defend.”
Emporia was held scoreless the rest of the third and Manhattan took a 39-29 lead to the fourth.
“I think [our third quarter struggles are] a physical thing,” Welch said. “I think that we’ve got to bring so much energy to compete. We’re not the biggest, we’re not the fastest, we’re not the strongest. For us to compete against a good team, we’ve got to be able to physically, mentally have it for 32 minutes, because every mistake we make just gets amplified.
Welch said that, once again, his team’s difficulty in the third period was the decisive factor in the game.
“It definitely got away from us in the third quarter and we struggled down the stretch,” he said.
Manhattan outscored Emporia 19-8 in the final eight minutes to win 57-38, its second win over the Spartans in six days.
According to Welch, Manhattan’s defensive scheme created tremendous pressure on Emporia’s offense, against which the Spartans had a hard time finding answers.
“We struggled with the fact that they played us a lot of zone and they do a good job of playing our guys as passers,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that really play around Charles (Snyder) and kind of defer. [Manhattan] do[es] a good job of forcing our other guys to make plays and that’s something we’ve struggled with.”
Welch had difficulty assessing his team’s defensive performance because Manhattan’s 12 offensive rebounds created additional opportunities after the Spartans had already forced missed shots.
“I have no idea how good we were defensively in the half-court because it felt like they were always getting second-chance shots,” he said. “It didn’t feel like they really hurt us on first-chance shots, but second, third. That’s really deflating to a team, when you feel like you’re defending on a decent level but they can’t pull a defensive rebound and try to capitalize on the other end.”
Going forward, Welch said his players need to work on being focused where their feet are in the moment and doing what needs to be done when it can be done.
“We’ve just got to get better, possession by possession, being able to pull the rebound,” he said. “Those are things that only our guys can control. We can work on things all we want, but when it comes down to it, our guys have got to be able to make plays wherever they may be, defensively, offensively.”
The Spartans are now 7-9 on the year and head to Junction City for a Tuesday night matchup.
EMPORIA -- 14; 5; 10; 8; -- 37
MANHATTAN -- 10; 13; 16; 19 -- 58
Emporia -- Snyder (12, 6-12), Kirmer (9, 2-5), Leeds (6, 3-5), Hines (6, 2-5), Gilpin (4, 1-4), Stewart (0, 0-2), Ortega (0, 0-3). FG: 14-36. 3-pt: 2-10. FT: 7-9. TO: 12.
