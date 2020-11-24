The USD 253 Board of Education named Allison Anderson-Harder as Interim Superintendent of Schools during a brief meeting, Tuesday afternoon.
Anderson-Harder takes over for former-Superintendent Kevin Case who abruptly resigned last week. The appointment is effective immediately and will last through the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year — or until a permanent superintendent is hired.
Anderson-Harder most recently served as the executive director of special services for the past four years and prior to that served as the Walnut Elementary principal for seven years.
She has held a variety of leadership roles during her career and brings more than 25 years of experience to the position.
"We look forward to having [Harder] lead us in that role," Board President Michael Crouch said during the meeting.
Crouch said a representative from the Kansas Association of School Boards joining the school board during the Dec. 9 board meeting to begin discussions on the superintendent search timeline.
"There will be more information that will be shared at that meeting as we begin that process," he said.
