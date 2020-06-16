"Ain’t no thing but a chicken wing,” they say.
Chicken wings are something I really enjoy when prepared in the Buffalo style. Plain old fried chicken wings aren’t my “thang” but go easy on the breading and add a spicy sauce and I’m all for it.
And don’t forget Father’s Day! Why not prep a platter of poultry to show Dad how much you appreciate him? He’ll enjoy being waited on. Make him some iced tea or get his favorite beer to go with them.
Most recipes suggest a half-pound of wings per person, however, I can put away a pound and still have room for more. Make more than you think you will need. Leftover wings can decorate a big salad for lunch the next day.
I got a 2.5-pound package of wings on sale recently, tips already removed. If you like the tips, no problem, or you can cut them off and use them to make a little chicken stock.
If the wings aren’t separated into upper and lower parts, use a sharp knife, find the joint and just cut right through. You don’t have to do this, but that is how I like them.
Andrew (my sweetheart) actually does the work, because he loves to make chicken wings. He bakes them in the oven, tosses them in their respective sauces and then puts them under the broiler two or three minutes to caramelize the sauce.
Andy washes the chicken, then pats dry with paper towels. Next he tosses them with a small amount of baking powder.
“It doesn’t really make a coating, but it helps them dry out while baking,” he said.
Andy lines up the wings out on a rack in the roaster pan and bakes them first for 30 minutes at 250 degrees, then about 40 minutes at 425 degrees. Elevating on a rack reduces sogginess.
“The thicker the wing, the longer the time,” Andrew said. “Thanks to the baking powder, when they went to 425, they got a nice crust on them, which helps hold the sauce better.”
While the wings finished up, Andy made his sauces – recipes below. Once the sauces are hot, add in the wings, stir them around really good then arrange them on a platter or individual serving plates.
In addition to the usual celery and carrots, we like to have green onions and radishes. It’s a great, crunchy garden to go along with the meat. Andy usually makes a bit of blue cheese dip, but we’ve gotten to where that’s more of an accent than a side dish.
Get a roll of paper towels, belly up to the table and enjoy. It’s wing time!
Let’s get cooking.
VVV
If you’ve been reading this column for any amount of time you know I am a devotee of Tabasco sauces in all flavors. Twice a year I order straight from the source, from traditional to habanero to Family Reserve.
That being said, this recipe is better with (gasp!) Frank’s or Crystal River. You can always shake some Tabasco over the wings when you’re done.
Traditional Buffalo Wings
(sauce for one pound)
1/4 cup hot sauce
2 Tablespoons honey
4 Tablespoons butter
In a small saucepan, whisk together hot sauce and honey. Bring to simmer then stir in butter. Cook until butter is melted and slightly reduced, about 2 minutes.
Heat broiler on low. Transfer baked wings to a bowl and toss with buffalo sauce until completely coated. Return wings to rack and broil until sauce caramelizes, about 3 minutes.
VVV
Barbecue Bourbon Wings
(sauce for one pound)
1 cup barbecue sauce (chef’s choice)
2 Tablespoons bourbon
Salt
Pepper
In a saucepan, mix together barbecue sauce and bourbon and season with salt and pepper. Heat over medium heat until bubbly, then pour over chicken wings and toss to coat.
VVV
Thai Basil Wings
(sauce for one pound)
2 Tablespoons garlic, crushed
2 Tablespoons jalapenos, chopped
1/2 cup fresh basil, torn into strips
1 Tablespoon sesame or olive oil
1/2 cup chicken broth
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 Tablespoon hoisin
1 teaspoon paprika
Sriracha sauce to taste
1 Tablespoon cornstarch
Saute garlic, jalapeno in olive oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan until soft; add the basil and cook about 30 seconds.
Whisk together chicken broth, sugar, hoisin and paprika (Andy uses smoked paprika here) then add to saucepan, stirring until the sugar melts.
Taste and add Sriracha as desired. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch as desired and pour over chicken wings.
