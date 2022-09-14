A woman appeared in Lyon County court Tuesday on charges of attempting to distribute methamphetamine.
Amy Helms, 39, was arrested last week after authorities stopped a motorcycle. A court complaint accuses her of possessing “with the intent to distribute” at least 3.5 grams but less than 100 grams of meth.
Helms also faces two drug paraphernalia counts, one of them a felony, as well as three traffic counts.
Jail records indicate Helms also was arrested in Shawnee County in March. Details of that arrest are not available.
Helms is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Lyon County District Court Tuesday, October 19. She is jailed on $50,000 bond.
