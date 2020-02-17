MCPHERSON — The Council Grove girls wrestling squad got got a pair of strong performances over the weekend, but none bigger than freshman Jolie Ziegler.
It was Ziegler who came out of the 170-pound class as regional champion, earning three victories, each by fall.
She first took down Ell-Saline's Michelle De La Cruz, before then pinning Wichita North's Edna Flores in the second round. She pinned Abilene's Lyndsey Buechman in the semifinal and was named champion when Larned's wrestler was disqualified.
Hayvin Thornhill also had a successful day at 109 pounds. She earned a pair of wins by fall, pinning Cora Thiel of Remington and Emily Alonzo from Dodge City as part of a 2-2 tournament.
Abby Allen and Marisol Flores both went 0-2 for the Braves.
The Chase County girls got a trio of victories from Reese Kohr at 130 pounds, who opened with a pin over Derby's Alivia Owens.
After a loss sent Kohr to the consolation bracket, she won twice more, beating Junction City's Lyah Duenas and Liberal's Ashlynd Winchell before falling in her fourth round battle.
Alexis Herron, Casie Herron, Nora Budke, Avia Banks, Clarissa Flshman and Sophia Glanville each dropped both of their regional matches.
Northern Heights' Macie Wells also found defeat in both of her attempts at 116.
The Braves tied for 20th as a team with 39 points while the Bulldogs finished 47th with 10 points.
