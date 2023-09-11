To celebrate the blooming of our beautiful State Flower.
Flower of the Sun
In the final days of summer,
When fall is near at hand,
You’ll see a sweet explosion
Burst out upon the land.
A million yellow flowers
Are shining like the sun
To brighten up the prairie
Before the season’s done.
She’ll stand up to a windstorm,
Survive a summer drought.
She’s pretty as the prairie,
But tough as all get-out.
Nobody has to plant her.
She’ll grow up anywhere
And turn roadsides into gardens
With her blooms so fair.
There is worth in every life,
In plants and people, too.
What to some might be a weed
To others is a jewel.
This common flow’r reminds us:
In every living thing,
A treasure lies before us,
If only we would see.
She’s our Sunflower,
Our flower made of gold.
Our wild Sunflower,
She won’t be bought or sold.
The summer sun is shining
In every single one.
She’s a circle made of sunbeams
Our Flower of the Sun.
Hear this song for free at tallgrassexpress.com/flower-of-the-sun. Contact Annie at tallgrassexpress.com/contact.
Annie Wilson was name the “Flint Hills Balladeer” by former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback. She lives in Chase County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.