Work has begun on the traffic signals at Sixth Ave and Prairie St.
The work is expected to wrap up by Wednesday, weather permitting.
According to the City of Emporia, the Kansas Department of Transportation contractor will be completing adjustments to the newly constructed traffic signal system beginning the week of Monday, Sept. 18. The traffic signal adjustments will involve equipment within the roadway including temporary traffic control and lane drops at the intersection. The work is expected to last up to two workdays, weather permitting, with traffic being maintained in all directions during that time.
For questions, please contact the City of Emporia Engineering Department at 620-343-4260 or email at eng@emporiaks.gov Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
