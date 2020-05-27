Mary “Joan” White, 92, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home in Waverly.
She was born Mary Joan Rudolph on May 3, 1928 in Gridley, Kansas the daughter of Chester and Isabel Myers Rudolph. When Joan was a child her family moved to the Key West Community east of Lebo. She attended Lebo High School and graduated with the Class of 1948.
She married the love of her life, Willis “Warren” White on July 4, 1948 in Melvern, Kansas. Joan and Warren made their home on a farm south of Melvern. She was a homemaker and took great pride in her family. In 1993 Joan and Warren moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas and would return to Waverly, Kansas in the Summer of 2006.
Joan attended the United Methodist Church and had been a member of the Rain or Shine Club of Melvern for many years.
She will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughters, Irene Perry and her husband Ron of Forsyth, Missouri, Marie Rogers and her husband Brad of Emporia and Dianna Hendon and her husband Kevin of Scottsdale, Arizona; sons, Duane White of Melvern, Cletus White and his wife Tammy of Waverly and Jeff White and his wife Gayle of Paola; twenty two grandchildren; twenty five great-grandchildren and eight great-great- grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Sue White of Kansas City, Kansas numerous extended family and a host of friends. Mary was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Warren on September 3, 2007; a son, Frank White; five sisters and one brother.
Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Burial will follow services at Waverly Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com. (Due to current restrictions, social distancing will be practiced at all times during the visitation and services with the use of facial masks recommended.)
