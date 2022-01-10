Daniel J. Keady, 57, of Emporia, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at a Topeka hospital. He was born July 21, 1964 in Beloit, Kansas, the son of Lloyd Eugene and Diane (Higley) Keady.
Daniel graduated from Hutchinson High School and attended Hutchinson Junior College and Emporia State University. He was employed by UPS.
Daniel enjoyed watching a great ballgame and debating politics. He also enjoyed fishing at Red Feather Lakes Colorado and “coaching” all of his nieces and nephews. He was his son, Ray’s number one fan.
Daniel married Angelea D. Heins on August 16, 1997 in Emporia. She survives. Other survivors include one son, Ray J. Keady of Emporia; his father, Gene (Kathleen) Keady of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; his mother, Diane Senecal of Bowling Green, Kentucky; his sister, Beverly (Robert) Fleenor of Bowling Green, Kentucky and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, one great-nephew and extended family.
A Celebration of Dan’s Life will be announced as soon as possible. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Dan Keady Memorial Fund c/o Community Bank, 5431 SW 29th St., Topeka, Kansas 66614.
Dove Southeast Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.