Running a location-independent business so you can conduct your business anywhere may be your dream, but there’s a lot of planning that goes into it. A location-independent business isn’t tied to any specific location: you can do business and work with clients wherever you like. Here are items to consider if your dream is having a location-independent business.
Reliable internet is a must, and can be a challenge when you’re traveling, even in the U.S. Make sure you have unlimited coverage, and consider purchasing a mobile router.
Many are drawn to the digital nomad lifestyle and the spontaneity of traveling. But it takes a lot of planning to travel and run a profitable business at the same time. For instance, if you have employees, you need to coordinate when you’ll have team meetings. If you make sales calls or meet with clients, how will you find a quiet spot to hold these calls? Before traveling to a new location, research the area first to identify a local library or co-working space.
Before you leave and begin traveling full-time, notify your bank about your plans — including your local bank, PayPal, and any other financial institutions you use to run your business. Otherwise, you risk having your accounts frozen and being unable to access your money.
Determine what tools you’ll need to run your business while traveling, such as cloud-based communication and project management tools like Slack or Basecamp so you can communicate with your team. Dropbox and Google Drive are cloud-based options to store your files. You may also need accounting software so you can manage your business finances.
Data breaches are not likely to disappear, and it can be risky to access the internet from a remote location or another country. Installing a Virtual Private Network (VPN) ensures secure internet access, which helps prevent hackers from stealing your data. If you’re traveling in a country that blocks certain websites, like Facebook or YouTube, a VPN will allow you to access them. A VPN can also prevent your bank accounts from being frozen. Just make sure you choose a reputable company and set it up before leaving your home state.
If you’re planning to travel, you need to make sure you have sufficient insurance. At the very least, you should have travel and healthcare insurance. You may want to look into additional business-related policies as well. If you travel with pricey equipment, it’s also good to invest in gadget travel insurance. That way, you’ll be covered if your laptop or phone is damaged during your travels.
