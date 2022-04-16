The Emporia Public Library became one of the first libraries in the state to eliminate late fines in Dec. 2019. Now, many other libraries throughout the state are following suit.
Robin Newell, library director says discussions about removing library fines took place from 2016 to 2018. Those discussions started with staff considering three main issues. The first issue staff considered was how library fines were preventing access for individuals, specifically low-income individuals.
“When we looked at it, fines were a barrier, people couldn’t afford the fines and then they weren’t coming back in,” Newell said.
Staff also considered the financial implications for the library. In 2017, the library had $15,000 budgeted for fines. At that time, the library implemented a new system for checking out library materials. The new system would send email reminders to patrons, reminding them of due dates.
“With the email reminders, that simple change, we saw fines drop by two-thirds,” Newell said. “From 2017 fines went from $15,000 to $5,000 in 2018.
Newell said the change led the library to see that from a financial and management standpoint the fines just didn’t make sense. To recoup those fees required staff time to print late notices, postage to mail them out and additional staff time to collect the fees — making it highly likely it was costing more to attempt to collect the fines than they would recoup.
“We don’t want to punish people, we just want the materials back,” Newell said.
The social-emotional impact of library fines was another aspect library staff considered in making the switch. The staff didn’t want patrons to feel punished. They also wanted to remove the feelings of embarrassment or guilt in their interactions at the library.
“Fines are an emotionally loaded situation,” Newell said. “Having to tell someone they won’t be able to check out items until you pay fines, becomes an emotional, guilt situation. Those aren’t the emotional interactions we want to have at the circulation desk.”
After considering all three aspects of the implications of fines and looking at how other libraries in the state were handling things, staff approached the library board about making the change and saying goodbye to fines. The board discussed it, looked at the information and after a few months approved the change in December of 2019.
Implementing the change has led to an increase in patrons utilizing the library. It has also led to items being returned to the library that had been checked out for a considerable period of time. But there was also one impact no one could have seen coming. By eliminating library fines, Newell says it made it easier for staff to navigate the pandemic.
When COVID hit, the library had to make considerable changes to how library materials were checked out and returned. It was necessary to clean and quarantine materials for days, taking up valuable staff time. Removing the fines sped up the check-in and check-out process, meaning staff had more time to address new issues presented by the pandemic.
Newell says more and more libraries are making the move to eliminate fines because it just makes sense.
“Sensemaking is what is really happening to many Kansas libraries right now,” Newell said. “It takes some time to change people’s minds but it is happening now.”
The State Library of Kansas tracks data for 320 library systems in the state. About two-thirds of those libraries don’t charge late fines. The Wichita Public Library, one of the largest library systems in the state, recently approved doing away with late fines. The Wichita City Council will make a final decision on the issue this summer.
“We went fine free in 2019, now we are about two and a half years in,” Newell said. “What we have gained has been so tremendous.”
