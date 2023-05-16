“Household Discoveries, an Encyclopedia of Practical Recipes and Processes” by Sydney Morse, published by the success Company, New York, copyright, 1909.
I don’t know if this was in the family from Sallie White’s time, or Kathrine Klinkenberg White’s time, but I do know Barbara White Walker (bless her heart) had it, and it was in good shape when she gave it to me and also showed signs of actual use.
Contents include the usual house, furnishing and decorating, heating lighting and refrigeration, the days routine preparing for wash day, how to make soap, what to do on ironing day, sewing and mending day, sweeping day and house cleaning day. A woman’s work was truly never done
And there’s the usual helpful hints on what to do in an emergency, such as first aid for an injury, how to treat a bruise or sprain, what to do if someone has been poisoned or burned or was bleeding.
It included perhaps questionable advice in retrospect on dislocations, fractures and drowning, and, finally, what the home nurse could do to get an invalid to eat and drink.
These things are all fascinating, and it’s good to know that people were trying to help each other out at the turn of the past century. Something I saw in this book that intrigued me was an interesting section on honey and beeswax.
The author states: “Honey: it’s not as some suppose, produced by bees, but is the sweet material collected from flowers by the honeybee, and stored by them as food for themselves and their progeny.”
Well, science has come a long way since then, and I don’t want to put you off by getting into detail. Yes, basically, bees collect and store honey. That’s good enough.
The text recommends that honey is best from white clover or buckwheat. It notes that in Turkey and some other countries, honey is “produced from plants that are poisonous, and therefore is injurious to health.”
Morse, et al note that honey is frequently adulterated with glycerin and glucose and that imitations of honey can be made of other materials, suitably flavored with various essential oils.
Cheaters never win and winners never cheat.
The text goes over how to remove honey from the honeycomb, stating that the honey that drips from the comb is the most preferred after which you can “milk the comb and then press it to receive the second-best level of honey.” True, but you should really empty any occupied cells before doing the second press. That was my job as a kid in rural Arkansas and it was, well, gross.
Morse goes on to write: “If honey is heated in iron or copper utensils, it takes on a darker color, so one should use porcelain earthenware or tinware to extract honey.
“To extract honey:
“First strain the comb through a sieve to free the honey from the wax. Melt it with gentle heat in a double boiler and take off the scum with the skimmer as fast as it appears. Let cool. Pour into jars and seal with paraffin wax tops or otherwise, so as to be airtight.
“To clarify honey:
“Melt down the pure honey in a double boiler of porcelain or earthenware and strain, while hot, through flannel cloth dipped in hot water. This dissolves the crystals and converts the honey into a uniform, thick syrup. This honey keeps better and is more wholesome.”
So, no refrigeration required and you have created a substance that is used in healing as well as eating. My family kept hives for around five years; it was an adventure when there was a swarm or when Dad would harvest the combs. Mom would talk about how, as a child, she and her siblings would get slices of the milked combs to chew on as a treat.
Nowadays we can get clover honey, orange blossom honey, acacia honey, buckwheat honey and what-not. It’s a wonderful gift of nature, and half of what humanity has called utopia for millennia: the land of milk … AND honey.
Let’s get cooking.
