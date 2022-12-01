The American College of Cardiology has recognized Newman Regional Health for its “demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to their cardiac catheterization laboratory for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures," the hospital announced Wednesday.
Newman Regional Health was awarded a Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI in November, based on a rigorous onsite evaluation of their staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients who come to their cardiac catheterization lab.
“Newman Regional Health has the only Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory in Kansas with this accreditation," said NRH CEO Bob Wright. “This is the culmination of a long journey that began in 2013 with a $2.5 million dollar donation from the W.S and E.C. Jones Trust and ended with an 18-month long preparation and survey process that involved all of our cardiologists and the staff involved in the evaluation, treatment and recovery of our catherization laboratory patients."
Percutaneous coronary intervention is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure designed to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack. This involves opening narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon and typically stents are placed in the artery and drugs are prescribed to ensure the artery remains open after the procedure.
“Newman Regional Health has demonstrated its commitment to providing Lyon County with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Newman Regional Health with Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI.”
