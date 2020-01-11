Both drivers walked away from a two-vehicle crash in downtown Emporia without serious injury Saturday.
Emergency crews responded to the report of an injury accident near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Commercial Street at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon. When they arrived, two vehicles appeared to have collided in the intersection.
The vehicles involved were a pickup truck and a passenger car. Both drivers declined emergency transport.
The car sustained heavy front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene, while the pickup was damaged on the passenger side but was able to be driven away from the accident.
No further details are available at this time. We will update this story when details are released.
