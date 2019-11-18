Dorothy Maxine Berrie of Emporia died on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia. She was 98.
Maxine was born on November 10, 1921 in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas the daughter of William David and Mabel Irene (Woyame) Brainard. She married Audrey George Berrie on July 24, 1943 in Emporia. He died on July 31, 1984 in Emporia, Kansas.
Surviving family members include: daughters, Jerry (Lindal) Trueblood of Raymore, Missouri, Carol (Chuck) Ireland of Girard, Nancy Sutton of Ottawa, Marsha Foraker of Olathe, Linda (Kelly) Raber of Topeka, and Jo (Rich) Sheeley of Dallas, Texas; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; granddaughter, Rhonda Trueblood; great-grandson, Trenton William Bobey; and sister, Grace Ann Suddock.
Maxine spent many years as a homemaker raising her six girls. She later worked in sales at JCPenney and Graves Drug Store in Emporia before retiring. Maxine was a member of Lowry-Funston VFW Auxiliary Post #1980.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery south of Emporia. Memorial contributions to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.