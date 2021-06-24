Emporians have a "big" reason to party while supporting a local nonprofit this weekend.
Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County's inaugural Big on the Block fundraiser set for 5 p.m. Saturday at Town Royal, 405 Commercial St. The block party will feature a beer garden, food truck and Jared "Pete" Gile providing live entertainment.
"Big on the Block was created because small-town America loves to get out and have street dances," said BBBS area manager Jacque Wellnitz. "I thought, 'What better way to make a big appearance for Big Brothers Big Sisters than having COVID lifted and we have a party outside?'"
Wellnitz spoke to Town Royal owner Jim Lauer who agreed it was a great idea, then went to the city and got the ball rolling.
"The city was really nice to get in front of [Town Royal] and they were all about blocking off the street so that we could make it big and friendly for everybody," Wellnitz said.
The purpose of the block party is two-fold: to raise awareness and funds to an important community program and also, Wellnitz said, just to celebrate being together.
"I'm hoping that with this we can bring awareness to people to say, 'We're in the community and we need you, too," Wellnitz said. "You can be a mentor, fulfill that positive mentor role from our community, and just really it's all about having fun and bringing awareness to the program."
Wellnitz said she expects referrals from local schools to pick up after the start of the 2021-22 school year. Teachers, counselors, principals and other school staff make referrals to the program. She's hoping to get more Bigs on board before more Littles looking for a match are put on the waiting list.
"I think we have great potential because it's a really positive and wonderful program that people are very much excited about," she said.
Though BBBS is a family-centered organization, the block party is limited to people ages 21 and older. Tickets are $25 and help support the BBBS support the local matches that already exist as well as help staff make new matches.
The beer garden opens at 5 p.m. and there will be a food truck as well.
Jared "Pete" Gile will take the stage at 7 p.m.
"I was super excited that he was willing to come," Wellnitz said. "Jared Gile is someone I've followed over the years and then he went into retirement, and now he's come out. He was my first pick."
Cody Thurston with Midwest Land Group are sponsors for the event.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.4kidsake.org/bigblock/Donate/Tickets, at Town Royal or at the gate Saturday.
"We just want people to come out and have a good time and support a great cause, Wellnitz said.
