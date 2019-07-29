Kennith E. Presley of Hartford died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home. He was 76.
His graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Hartford Cemetery. Roberts-Blue-Barnett has the arrangements.
Awww, she was a doll! I always loved seeing her at the doctor’s office. RIP, dear girl!
what is wrong with these people. so, so sad. for the children and the family of the person that is charged
I am not understaning all of this.
