Born September 6, 1942 in Quentin, Oklahoma, Jimmie Joyce graduated from Northern Heights High School in 1961 and passed away November 25, 2022 at Parkville, MO at the age of 80. She was married to Paul Biggs until his death in 2020.
Survivors include sister, Margaret (Pat) Ryan of Overland Park; son, Darren (Pam) Biggs of Emporia; daughter, Denise (David) Seah of Parkville; grandsons, William Cody Biggs and family of Emporia, Logan Biggs of Emporia, Dylan Seah of Parkville; granddaughters, Amanda Miller and husband of Kansas City and Laci Mitchell and family of Emporia.
A visitation memorial for both Joyce and Paul will be held at Meyers Funeral Chapel in Parkville from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday, December 10. Urn placement will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Parkville.
