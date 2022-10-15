Special to The Gazette
United Way of the Flint Hills has announced that it will present “Preventing Theft for Non-Profit Agencies: Protecting Your Mission,” next month.
The training is sponsored by Agler & Gaeddert, Chartered, Emporia Police Benefit, and Lyon County State Bank. Due to the generosity of the sponsors, the training is being offered free to non-profit board and staff members.
Kathleen Centlivre, CPA, CFE, Emporia Police Chief Ed Owens, and EPD Captain Lisa Hayes will share best-practice financial strategies for preventing fraud before it strikes. The effects of fraud and embezzlement extend beyond the loss of funds. The damage can be devastating to a non-profit’s ability to serve its community. The speakers will help participants learn how to become proactive in protecting their organization’s charitable assets and preventing theft or misappropriation.
With her many years of experience in investigations, Capt. Hayes understands the importance of such a training, stating “This type of training is so important for board members of any type of non-profit organization that handles money or receives donations. Financial oversight in any organization should be the responsibility of more than just the treasurer or any one person.”
Collectively, the speakers have 80 years’ experience working in fields that deal with money and financial crimes. Ms. Centlivre has been a CPA for 24 years, earning Certified Fraud Examiner designation in 2013. Chief Owens has served the Emporia community in law enforcement for 32 years, becoming deputy chief in 2013 and serving in the Chief role for nearly three years.
Capt. Hayes has been with the Emporia Police Department for 24 years. Since 2005, Capt. Hayes served as Detective, Patrol Sergeant, and Administrative Sergeant before being promoted to Commander of the Investigations Division in 2021. Capt. Hayes currently serves as the United Way Campaign Co-Chair with husband Scott Hayes.
“Most people get involved with a non-profit board as a board or staff member because they care for the cause and the work being done,” Mickey Edwards, United Way CEO, said. “However, too many don’t realize the fiscal responsibilities that go along with being on a board. One of the board member’s roles is to protect the financial assets of the agency. This training will help board and staff members understand the best ways to do that.”
The training will be held at the Lyon County State Bank community room, 902 Merchant St., from noon - 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Lunch will be provided. There is no fee to attend, but registration is required. Those interested in attending the training can register at www.uwfh.org/registration.
