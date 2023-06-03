A reverent crowd gathered at the All Veterans Memorial at Swope Park in Cottonwood Falls on Monday morning to honor members of the military who sacrificed everything for their country.
Col. Clay Childs, U.S. Air Force Ret., served as emcee at the ceremony. He gave a brief but poignant speech titled “We Remember.”
“We are Americans. We remember. We do not forget. Whether it was an hour ago or a century ago, we remember,” he said.
Childs cited the repatriation of Marine Pfc. Glenn White as an example of the United States’ commitment to remembering and honoring its fallen. White was killed in action at the Battle of Tarawa on Nov. 22, 1943, and listed as missing in action for 78 years. His remains were recovered in 2019 and identified in June 2021. A military funeral was held at Maplewood Memorial Cemetary in Emporia in Sept. 2021.
Many others still await recovery and identification, Childs noted.
“We remember 1,579 Americans still listed as prisoners of war. We remember 81,500 Americans still listed as missing in action,” he said. “We also remember those who did not perish in conflict but did come back changed forever.”
Childs read the names of the Chase Countians who were killed in action and whose names are inscribed on the cenotaph at the center of the memorial. The End of Watch ceremony followed. Childs read the names of veterans who died in the past year as Marvin Adcock, U.S. Navy Ret., rang a ship’s bell after each name, followed by the ringing of eight bells.
End of Watch Honorees
F Dave Knoblock
F Robert Glanville
F John Bock
F Walter Blount Jr.
F Mitchell Reed
F Thomas Bridge
F Robert Armagost
F Leonard McKee
F Ted White
F Rex Butter
F Rodger Drake
Clayton Happy played “Taps” as the intergenerational crowd stood in reverence. At noon, the Chase County All Veterans Colorguard raised the flag, which had been at half-mast.
After the ceremony, Nathan Simmons showed his son, Nolan, age 9, the memorial.
“My stepfather was in Vietnam and we have many friends and other family members who served,” he said. “It’s important to be here and show our support.”
Diane Sanders attended with her sister to honor their father, uncle and other family members. She complimented the Chase County All Veterans on their efforts with the ceremony and the memorial.
“They’re a beautiful group and so dedicated to their work. This is such a lovely ceremony, giving all of us a chance to remember our loved ones,” she said.
