The USD 253 Emporia Public Schools Board of Education reviewed its teacher retention and recruitment trends during its regular meeting Wednesday evening.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kelly Bolin explained that the Kansas State Department of Education requires districts to record and report the reasons why teachers leave. She said she was “shocked” when she saw the 2020-21 statistics.
“I would have expected higher numbers,” she said.
Instead, the 2020-21 school year -- with all its eccentricities -- maintained mostly similar numbers to previous years.
In total, 55 certified staff left the district this year. That number accounts for about 13% of the district’s certified staff.
Eight left the teaching profession altogether, 12 retired, 14 moved away from the area, 14 accepted a position in another Kansas district, one accepted a position in an out-of-state district, one accepted an administrative position, two left for health reasons and three left for other unspecified reasons.
Bolin reported that these numbers were mostly aligned with nationwide trends. She also said that USD 253 was right in the sweet spot when it comes to turnover rates: too much turnover inhibits year-to-year consistency while too little turnover can lead to stagnation.
Bolin also discussed teacher recruitment and said that there were 34 new teacher hires for next school year with more expected. Of those 34, 20 were Emporia State University graduates -- although not all of them were necessarily recent graduates. That is in line with the typical ratio that the district sees each year.
There were 53 teachers hired by the district last year and nine of them left after just one year. Bolin said this could potentially be because some ESU graduates take their first job in the district but then decide after a year that they’d like to go somewhere else.
In other business, Bolin also reported that the district would be partnering with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to pilot a new air sampling device.
The device draws in the air from a room throughout the day. Inside of it is a cartridge, and each day the cartridge is removed and tested for COVID-19 and influenza. If the cartridge in a room tests positive two days in a row, the district will put a sign on the door to that room strongly encouraging individuals to wear masks while inside.
The district is currently testing the device in the EHS weight room, where students are allowed to come in for optional lifting.
The school board also:
Approved the purchase of 16 additional cafeteria tables for Emporia Middle School for $33,771.68 from School Specialty. This will allow the school to implement assigned seating to facilitate social distancing and contract tracing next school year.
Received an update about the status of the budget for 2020-2021 and potential funding for 2021-2022 from Rob Scheib.
Approved the fee schedule for the 2021-22 school year and waived the technology fee for families who fill out Kansas Department of Education Household Economic Survey. Families that fill out that form will also be entered in a drawing to win a Chromebook or an Android tablet. The school board also dropped the parking permit fee for high school students.
Approved the meal fees for the 2021-22 school year. The only price to increase is the adult lunch price, which went from $4.10 to $4.20.
Approved a request to submit an application for the Emergency Connectivity Fund through the American Rescue Plan. This would allow the district to help families overcome technology barriers that preclude students’ ability to do schoolwork at home.
Approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding allowing the EHS Transitions program to continue using part of the Jones Education Center once the district transfers ownership of that building to Flint Hills Technical College.
Approved the bid from EVCO for liquid milk and juice products for the 2021-22 school year. The total amount is $272,422.31.
Approved updates to the classified, administrative and substitute teacher handbooks for the 2021-22 school year.
Over $33,000 for 16 new CAFETERIA TABLES?!? Please tell us that’s a typo. If not please find a local business to provide them for us at a fraction of the cost. $33,700+ for 16 lunch tables?!? That’s not wretched excess. That’s robbery.
