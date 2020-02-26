Five Flint Hills Extension District 4-Hers attended Citizenship in Action February 16-17 in Topeka.
Those attending were Sophia Glanville, Rylee Coy (Chase County), Mark Andres, Samuel Barr and Ransom Tiffany (Morris County).
Citizenship in Action is designed to help youth learn about how the state legislative process works and how their voice and participation in decision-making can make a difference. Delegates had the opportunity to meet our Representative and Senator, tour the Capitol, participate in a deliberative form of communication and bill writing, mock legislative session in the capitol and discuss how youth can have a greater impact in their communities.
