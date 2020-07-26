List your experience/education as it relates to the office you are seeking:
I am seeking re-election to the House of Representatives for the 60th District, which is most of Emporia and west-central Lyon County. I graduated in 1978 and 1981 from ESU with degrees in biology. While I was working on my Master’s, I was hired at the Wolf Creek Generating Station as a biologist, which began an almost 38-year career with Westar Energy in a variety of roles. The last 15 years of my career was spent as the company’s lobbyist at the Statehouse. I retired before I was sworn in as a new state representative in 2017.
During my career, I volunteered with many organizations, such as the Emporia Chamber of Commerce, SOS, United Way, and the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence. My experience in various roles in business and community service helps me as a State Representative.
How do you view the responsibilities and duties of this office?
Being an elected official is an honor and a tremendous responsibility. Every day during the legislative session, we gather on the House floor. To look across that body and see the variety of people, their backgrounds and experiences is exciting and humbling.
Legislating is not a black and white decision. My constituents are never of one mind on any issue, which requires me to sort through the facts of the bill, and then cast a vote. The issues we debate are serious. They impact lives and sometimes death, as when I introduced a bill in 2019 to eliminate the death penalty in Kansas. I obtained over 30 co-sponsors on the bill from both sides of the aisle, but it failed to advance in committee by one vote.
What is the importance of transparency in state government?
Kansans need to understand what happens in the legislature, so transparency is important. Elected officials need to be clear about where bills are in the process, the changes made during debate and how we voted on each bill. Much of this information is on the legislature’s website, www.kslegislature.org. If anyone has a question about a bill, they can always contact me by phone or e-mail, and I can let them know what is happening with the bill.
Do you support term limits for Kansas Legislature? Why or why not?
I don’t support term limits. I think the ballot box is a good process for deciding who represents their constituents. The advantage of being in government affairs for so long is that I have had many opportunities to visit with other states’ legislators who serve under term limits. They say it takes a few years for a legislator to become comfortable in the legislative process and their committees. About the time they become comfortable they are termed out and a new bunch of legislators come in. In my opinion this leads to the special interest groups, who are there through many terms, to become the keeper of the knowledge base, rather than having that rest with the elected officials.
Would you advocate spending cuts or tax hikes to balance the state’s budget?
It’s not an either/or decision. The state’s budget is large and intricate. Even in good times, Kansas has many needs, but limited resources to fund them. Some agencies may be able to trim programs for a period of time while implementing a budget cut, but another agency like Department of Children and Families may need more money to stop foster kids having to sleep in offices. Important issues such as education, water policy and the judiciary must be examined individually and as part of the whole budget to make the appropriate funding decisions in the best interests of Kansans.
What can you do in the legislature to avoid passing on unfunded mandates to city and county governments?
I believe local control is important, so my hope would be not to pass many mandates for cities and counties without some assessment of the costs to those entities. The cities, counties and school districts have good advocates and they regularly appear during committee hearings whenever new mandates appear in legislation. Their testimony is beneficial to us when a decision is required.
Do you support Medicaid expansion in Kansas? Why or why not?
I do support Medicaid expansion and have voted for it. Expansion of Medicaid would provide 150,000 Kansans access to health insurance. These Kansans are the working poor, who make too much to qualify for subsidies and not enough to purchase health insurance in the marketplace. If someone has no health insurance, they will likely forego preventive check-ups until a serious condition erupts and then they go to the emergency room…the most expensive form of health care. To date, 38 states have enacted Medicaid expansion. It is time for Kansas to join these states and provide access to health insurance for the working poor in our state.
Kansas Justices are chosen by having a nominating commission submit three names to the governor, who then appoints one of the three. Do you support this method? Or would you support choosing Justices similar to the federal method where the governor would appoint a candidate and the Senate would need to ratify the appointment?
The current system of selecting Supreme Court justices was enacted by a 1958 constitutional amendment after the “Triple Play Scandal” involving the governor, the lieutenant governor, and the Supreme Court Chief Justice enraged Kansans. Currently, I’m not in favor of changing the selection method. The current system has less risk of having politics rule the decision. Nominating commission processes are used in several states, including many of our neighbors.
What makes you the better candidate for this race?
I believe my experience makes me a better candidate. I have already discussed my education background and my experience in government affairs which has helped me both inside and outside of politics. I am willing to expend the time to be your representative throughout the year.
Candidates should be active in their community, so they understand local issues. Angie and I met at ESU back in the 70s. We raised and educated our family here, and have volunteered numerous times whether at non-profits, in local government or on the Emporia school board. We love the area and want to see it thrive.
I am also humble enough to know I don’t have every answer, so I rely on community members for advice. Even though it has been many years since I was in a classroom, I still appreciate my professors at ESU teaching me to think critically about issues and not be sidetracked by the hype. Their guidance has served me well.
My goal is to help Kansas by creating jobs, improving our economy, and encouraging more people to be part of a solution. It takes all of us to make that happen.
How do you communicate with your constituents?
Constituent communications is a large part of my responsibilities as an elected official. My favorite way to communicate is face-to-face. It allows me to listen to other perspectives and ask questions. I visit with my constituents when they come to the Statehouse to advocate for an issue or to just tour that grand building. I receive e-mails and phone calls throughout the year and try to respond to questions as quickly as I can. I also use a newsletter and participate in the legislative dialogues sponsored by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters.
I especially like receiving communications from students. Emporia High School’s Government students write me letters twice a year advocating for an issue. They write their own letters citing research they have done and ask for my opinion. I write each one of them a letter in return. Whether we agree or not, I want them to know I am glad they are taking the time to do the research and respectfully address their issue with me. They will be our future legislators, city commissioners or community volunteers. We need young people to be involved in our political process. They are our future.
What issues are important to you? What would you focus on in your next term if re-elected?
This next year, the state budget and redistricting will be the priorities for the legislature. Creating a budget amid a pandemic will be an unusual test for every legislator. Our revenues are unpredictable now, but we will do our best to address the needs of the state.
Redistricting occurs after each decennial census. The boundaries for every legislative district and Congressional district are redrawn. For many years, western Kansas has seen a declining population, while the population of our metro areas increased. What this population shift means is there will be fewer legislative districts in western Kansas and more in the eastern half of the state.
For me, two other issues will receive my attention, expanding access to high-speed broadband service, and evaluating revisions to the Kansas Emergency Management Act. The pandemic has shown the need for all Kansans to have access to high speed broadband service, whether for business or education. We began the process last session by including funds within the highway plan for expansion of broadband service. Likewise, the response by the governor and the legislature to the pandemic has created changes to the Kansas Emergency Management Act. An interim committee has been formed and will meet this fall to discuss possible changes to the Act. I want to ensure that any proposed changes do not hamper the response efforts by emergency management staff.
