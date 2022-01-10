NEOSHO RAPIDS - Jeffrey E. Givens, 56, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
Jeffrey Eugene Givens was born on June 19, 1965 in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Richard Eugene and June Marie (Albin) Givens.
He was joined in marriage to Joni Ann Barber on May 1, 1989. She preceded him in death on August 31, 2017.
Jeff was a graduate of Hartford High School. He worked at West Side Auto Salvage and Williams Automotive in Emporia.
He is survived by his parents; son, Tanner (Jenny) Barber of Neosho Rapids; sister, Dianne (Alan) Dodd of Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Christopher Givens of Rock Ford, Colorado; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jeff Givens Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, 107 W. 6th, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
