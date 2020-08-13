Judy Kay Duffy, age 78, a resident of Ft. Scott, Kansas, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas. She was born September 13, 1941, at Emporia, Kansas, the daughter of Leonard Walker and Hildred America Standau Walker. She first married Charles Turner. They later divorced. Judy later married Loyal Duffy on August 13, 1993, at Miami, Oklahoma. In earlier years, Judy made her home in both Kansas City and Emporia. She worked in Human Resources for Montgomery-Ward. She later became a licensed dental hygienist and worked in this capacity for a time. She was later employed in document services at Wolf Creek Power Plant. Following her marriage to Loyal in 1993, she moved to Ft. Scott. She enjoyed tending her flowers and watching birds as well as traveling and taking trips on the motorcycle. Following her husband’s retirement, Judy and Loyal spent several years working for the parks department at Beaver Lake.
Survivors include her husband, Loyal, of the home; a daughter, Brenda Gordon and husband, Robert, of Hartford, Kansas; two step-children, Kevin Duffy and wife, Shelley, of Burlington, Kansas and Deanna Duffy, of Las Cruces, New Mexico; six grandchildren, Josh Turner, Scott Turner, Trisha Ecton, Patrick Gordon, Mikel Duffy and Kenyon Duffy and several great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, Quintin Walker of Kansas City, Kansas and a sister, Freda Birchmier, of Americus, Kansas. She was preceded in death by a son, Charles “Chuck” Turner, Jr.; two sisters, Hildred Marie Barrett and Helen Sill and three brothers, Jack Walker, Leonard Walker, Jr. and Darrel Walker.
There was cremation. A graveside service will take place at 10:00 A.M. Monday, August 17th at the Chicago Mound Cemetery in Emporia, Kansas. Those in attendance are requested to wear a mask and social distancing will be maintained. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main, P.O. Box 347, Ft. Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.
