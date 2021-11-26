A mattress fire caused minor damage to an Emporia apartment early Friday. No one was injured.
Walter Jaimes with the Emporia Fire Department said crews were called to 1119 Market St. shortly after 4 a.m. The mattress was inside one of the apartments. It's not clear how the fire started.
Jaimes estimated the total damage at $1,000.
