Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State men racked up 182 points on the way to the team championship at the ESU Midwest Classic on Sunday at Welch Stadium/Witten Track. The Emporia State women were fourth with 109 point and were just eight points out of second place.
The men had four event champions and seven runner-up performances along with a provisional qualifier for the NCAA Championships.
Sixth year senior Kaleb Barber provided the highlight on Senior Recognition Day for the Hornets. He jumped 24-00.25 (7.32m) to win the men’s long jump and hit the provisional qualifying mark. He is now ranked 21st in the nation in the event. Josiah Driggers went 22-3.50 (6.79m) to finish second in the long jump.
The Emporia State men’s 400m hurdle group entered the weekend ranked sixth in the nation in the event. They backed it up as Chase Rooney won in 54.86 while Brock Merz was second in 55.42 to give the Hornets 18 points.
The Hornets also got a win in the 110m hurdles as Xavier Hall turned in a 14.69 for a season’s best performance.
Cody Achilles gave Emporia State a clean sweep of the barrier races as he ran 10:03.71 to win the men’s 3000m steeple chase.
Juwan Johnson was second in the 200m dash in 21.44 while Aidan Massey was second in the 10,000m run in a time of 34:23.41. Nathan Ewing had the other individual runner-up finish, clearing 6-04 (1.93m) in the men’s high jump.
Both the 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams placed second for Emporia State. Jack Watson, Juwan Johnson, Billy Ross Jr., and Guy Ramos ran 41.86 in the 4x100m relay while Brock Merz, Chase Rooney, Carter Cox and Jamill Phillips were clocked in 3:19.89 to place second in the 4x400m relay.
The Hornet men also had three third place and four fourth place finishes as they scored in 19 of 20 events on the way to the team championship.
The Emporia State women had two event champions and two runner-up finishes.
Megan McManis cleared a provisional qualifying height to lead the Hornets to a 1-2 sweep in the women’s pole vault. McManis cleared 12-5.50 (3.80m) to win the event while Alli Barrett got over 11-9.75 (3.60m) to finish second.
Kadaisha Mpwo, Clarice Nichols, Cali Coleman and Mason Bina ran 4:30.04 to win the 1600m Sprint Medley Relay while Abigael Reid, Jasmine Hurla, Hollie Marlow and Makenzie Owings were second with a time of 3:53.59 in the 4x400m relay.
The Emporia State women had six fourth place finishes and scored in 16 of 22 events.
Emporia State will travel to the Alex Francis Classic on Friday, April 29 for their final competition prior to hosting the MIAA Championships May 6-8 on the Golden Oval of Witten Track in Welch Stadium.
