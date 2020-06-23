After reviewing initial data regarding the financial and industrial impact of COVID-19 on the Lyon County area, leadership at the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas says there remains reason for optimism despite current struggles.
“I recently went back and charted average annual unemployment rates for the past couple years,” said RDA President Kent Heermann. “For April of this year, we ended up at about a 7.5 percent unemployment rate, which was actually the highest in the area since 1990.”
Heermann said several events have made for similar unemployment spikes over the past three decades — such as in the months following Sept. 11, 2001, times when major manufacturers left the area and during the 2008 financial crisis — but none had, predictably, made quite the negative impact as a global pandemic. Still, when considering current numbers from around the state, he views Lyon County as “fortunate.”
“It’s definitely been rare that we’ve had unemployment this high, but compared to the rest of the state — which currently sits around 11.2 or 11.3 percent — I think we did okay,” Heermann said. “Today, we’re down a little to 7.2 and, obviously, we hope that keeps dropping ... The difference is that the Topekas, the Manhattans, the Wichitas and other bigger communities like that have much larger trade areas than we do.”
Heermann believes that quarantining practices and reduced travel over the past few months have actually served to cushion the financial blow to the Emporia community somewhat as people were forced to spend money and invest in local services instead of searching for options in other nearby cities. Lyon County was not without its own struggles due to the lack of movement though, as the virus served to cancel or postpone several major economic- and tourism-driving events such as the Dirty Kanza and Glass Blown Open.
“We also have this dynamic where we’ve been losing out on some transient guest tax money because some of our hotels are rented out to the National Guard for quarantine housing,” Heermann said. “They’re obviously not going to be paying nightly lodging fees, and the places they set up were actually some of the higher-rate and newer hotels. So again, that kind of thing is having an impact on the cities overall tax revenue, but they’re still crunching the numbers and looking at them hard. Things haven’t gotten as bad as we might have predicted back in March, so there’s reason for a bit of optimism.”
As far as major local industries and some of Emporia’s most notable brands are concerned, the pandemic has provided for a mixed bag of situations. For manufacturers such as Detroit Reman, the novel coronavirus has served to somewhat speed up the plant’s shutdown process, which was first announced in late February. For others, especially those involved in the manufacturing of food and pet food products, the virus did little to slow down normal activity, despite the appearance of COVID-19 clusters among their working populations.
Still others which enjoy a significant online retail presence, like Dynamic Discs, have seen a bit of a business boom as Americans across the country have been forced to shop from home or look for ways to combat their boredom with leisure activities.
Moving forward, Heermann said much of the area’s recovery would hinge on the matter of growing consumer confidence as well as the community’s willingness to adhere to infection-limiting protocols and regulations. As for RDA members, he said the organization would continue its regular efforts to attract needed businesses, industries and, most importantly, employment opportunities to the area.
“As far as our funding source, I actually think we’re pretty stable,” Heermann said. “We’re going to hold the line, but obviously it’s also a matter of waiting to see what else develops in the calendar year. We asked for an appropriation request that was flat from last year, and there was a proposal for a 25 percent decrease, but I don’t think that’s going to happen at this point. The virus has allowed us to actually cut down on some of our own expenses with travel and everything else, so that was not only fortunate, but it’s also something that will allow us to focus on the right things and the right conversations moving forward.”
